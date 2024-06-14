New STEP Path Program Available at DE Vo-Tech School Districts

The Delaware Vocational Technical School Districts (NCCo Vo-Tech, Polytech and Sussex Tech) are in support of the new STEP Path Program. STEP is the Smart Transfer Enrollment Program which will enable Delaware apprenticeship students to apply their vocational time and experience towards college credits to obtain a college degree.

In May, the Delaware Department of Labor announced a partnership with Wilmington University – and individuals enrolled in select registered apprenticeship programs at the statewide Vo-techs can earn up to 42 college credits toward a bachelor’s degree at Wilmington University.