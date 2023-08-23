New Student Enrollment at UMES Increases for Third Straight Year; Incoming Student Population on Pace to Surpass 2015 Record Class

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore is set to have its largest incoming freshman and transfer class since 2015, when the institution had 1,011 new students arrive on campus in Princess Anne at the start of the school year. In the fall of 2022, 733 new undergraduate students were enrolled at UMES. UMES’s Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Experience–Latoya Jenkins says Currently, we have 825 new students enrolled, and we continue to push the needle to welcome in as many students as we’re capable of serving.