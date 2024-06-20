New System of Accountability Announced in Maryland Pertaining to Sexual Assault Evidence Kits
June 20, 2024/
Governor Wes Moore and Attorney General Anthony Brown today announced the launch of a new online system in the state of Maryland to help survivors of sexual assault track evidence anonymously…
Governor Moore at the news conference earlier added that this new system will hold law enforcement accountable for effectively and efficiently processing evidence. The new system will address the backlog of thousands of untested sexual assault evidence kits and allow the survivors to get the support they need.