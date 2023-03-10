New Traffic Pattern at Bus 13 & Isabella St in Salisbury
March 10, 2023/
Drivers in Salisbury will find a new pattern now in place on Business Route 13 at Isabella Street. Left turns for drivers traveling north and south are again permitted onto Isabella Street thanks to the installation of temporary stop signs and cones to guide motorists through the intersection. A new traffic signal, to replace the one damaged in a crash in February, is being designed by the State Highway Administration Office of Traffic and Safety – it will be installed as soon as possible.