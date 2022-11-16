New Veteran Indicator Designation for Driver’s Licenses or Identification Cards

U.S. Armed Forces or the National Guard Veterans can now add a new Veteran indicator to their driver license or identification card. Governor John Carney signed into law House Bill 408 last month, making proof of service more convenient. A Veteran would not need to carry a separate card or official discharge forms.

The Veteran indicator designation is available to any Delaware Veteran that served in the U.S. military and was honorably discharged. To obtain the veteran indicator one must have a valid Delaware driver license or identification card and provide proof of military service, by presenting any of the following original documents: Military ID, NGB-22, DD-214, DD- 256, Honorable Discharge Certificate, or valid out-of-state driver license with veteran designation.

“The Veteran indicator was a collaborative effort to reduce the necessity for our Veterans to obtain and carry a secondary ID, or carry a DD-214, which contains sensitive information, to prove their Veteran status,” said the Director of the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles Jana Simpler. “For all they have done for their country, it’s the least we can do for them,” continued Simpler.

Veterans who are renewing, changing their address, or purchasing a duplicate driver license or identification card may add the indicator at no additional charge at any DMV location. Applicable fees for the above services will apply, but you will not be charged an additional $10.00 to add the Veteran indicator. To add the Veteran indicator, separate from a driver license or identification card service, there is a $10.00 fee. For more details, please click here.

The designation is not a military ID card and does not entitle Veterans to all military benefits.