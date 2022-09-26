New Warden Named at Kent County Community Corrections

There’s a new Warden at the Kent County Community Corrections Center. Corrections officials announce that Deputy Warden Kent Raymond has been promoted to Warden – effective Sunday, September 25. The KCCC operates the Community Corrections Treatment Center – a statewide treatment facility for inmates sentenced to Level 4 substance use disorder treatment, as well as all Kent County Level 4 community work crews. Warden Raymond has served his entire 31 year DOC career for KCCC – starting as a Senior Correctional Counselor in 1991.

Warden Raymond earned a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Sociology. He has completed specialized correctional training programs, including the National Institution of Corrections Management Development for the Future and Blended Correctional Leadership Development programs, and Frontline Leadership and Hostage Negotiation courses.



Raymond succeeds Warden Scott Ceresini who in June was named Warden of Sussex Correctional Institution.