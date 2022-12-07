New Water Resources Legislation to Strengthen and Protect Communities

Efforts to make the community more resilient in handling extreme weather situations are among the benefits of legislation Senator Tom Carper and three other lawmakers have crafted. Carper says the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 better positions the Army Corps of Engineers for flood control, navigation, and ecosystem restoration projects. Joining Carper in this legislation include Senator Shelley Moore of West Virginia, Congressman Peter DeFazio of Oregon, and Congressman Sam Graves of Missouri. Carper hopes to send the legislation to Biden’s desk before the end of the year.