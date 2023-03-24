New Website Launched for Applications to DE Boards & Commissions

A new website for applications for Delaware Boards and Commissions has been launched by Governor John Carney. The Governor makes appointments to about 300 Boards and Commissions that affect nearly all public policy areas and this new website will help to streamline the application process. The website will house all the relevant information on one page – and encourage more Delawareans to apply to serve. An application can be filled out at any time regardless of if there is a current or upcoming vacancy.

CLICK HERE FOR THE BOARDS & COMMISSIONS WEBSITE