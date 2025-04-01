New Wicomico County Public Safety Complex Opens in Salisbury

The new Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has opened in Salisbury. Ground was broken in August of 2022 – and Sheriff Mike Lewis thanks the engineers, contractors and everyone who brought the new public safety complex to reality. Sheriff Lewis says there will be an official ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony in the coming weeks – keep an eye on their social media postings.

Sheriff Lewis posted to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:

This is a significant milestone for our organization, and I want to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to the talented engineering firm of Manns/Woodward, and to our General Contractor, Harkins Construction, and their many sub-contractors for bringing our dream to fruition. Their hard work and dedication have brought this project to life. A sincere thank you to all those involved in this new Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Public Safety Complex.

As we transition into our new space, I encourage everyone (especially the public) to approach this exciting change with patience and understanding. There will undoubtedly be a number of learning curves as we adapt to our new environment and our state-of-the-art systems. Your cooperation and flexibility during this time will be invaluable as we work together to ensure a smooth transition.

Let’s embrace this opportunity to grow and improve as a community. I am confident that we will make your new facility a place of innovation and collaboration.

The new Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office/Public Safety Complex is located at 1661 Westwood Drive in Salisbury.