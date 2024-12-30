New Work Zone Safety Measures to Go Into Effect in Maryland

In Maryland, new work zone safety measures will go into effect starting January 1st, 2025. The Maryland Road Worker Protection Act increases fines for violations detected by work zone speed cameras to a new tiered fine with a maximum fine of $1,000. Fines for speed camera violations include $60 for a speed range of 12 to 15 mph in excess of the work zone speed limit and $500 for 40 mph or more. The penalties double if workers are present, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. Additional information is presented in the chart below: