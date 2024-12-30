New Year’s Closings in Wicomico County

Wicomico County Government Offices will be closing at 5pm on Tuesday, December 31st and will reopen on January 2nd, 2025 in observance of New Year’s Day.

The Newland Park Landfill will be closed on Wednesday, January 1 st , 2025 and will reopen on Thursday, January 2 nd at 7am.

The Landfill Office will be closed on Wednesday, January 1 st , 2025 and will reopen on Thursday, January 2 nd at 7:15am.

All Convenience Centers will be closed on Wednesday, January 1 st , 2025 and will reopen Thursday, January 2 nd at 8am.

The Whitehaven Ferry and the Upper Ferry will also be closed on Wednesday, January 1st, 2025, and will reopen Thursday, January 2nd at 7am.

For more information, please contact the Newland Park Landfill at 410-548-4935. Ferry information is available by calling 410-543-2765.