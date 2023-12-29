New Year’s Day Ranks Among Deadliest Days on U.S. Roadways

The New Year’s holiday consistently ranks among the year’s deadliest days for alcohol-related traffic fatalities. “According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) 13,384 people died in drunk driving crashes in 2021.” Jana Tidwell, who is the manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic says with many people celebrating the New Year and then getting behind the wheel after a night of drinking, January 1st is a particularly dangerous day on the roads. Recent NHTSA data shows December drunk driving deaths are the highest in almost 15 years. There were over 1,000 lives lost in drunk driving crashes in December 2021. Between 2017 and 2021, over 4,500 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in December.

Additional Information and safety advice from AAA Mid-Atlantic:

Even one death is far too many to be lost from a completely preventable crime.”

In its annual Traffic Safety Culture Index the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety noted drivers overwhelming perceived driving after drinking alcohol (94%) as very or extremely dangerous and 68% believed such a driver would be likely to be apprehended by police. However, 7% of respondents reported having engaged in this behavior in the past 30 days. This driving behavior must change in order to save lives on our roadways.

Sobering Drunk Driving Facts

In 2021, 13,384 people were killed in preventable, drunk driving crashes, a 145 increase from 2020. In fact, on average, more than 10,000 people die each year from drunk-driving crashes. To put it in perspective, that’s equal to about 20 jumbo jets crashing each year, with no survivors. (NHTSA)

During the Christmas and New Year’s periods in 2021, there were 304 drunk driving-related fatalities nationally. (NHTSA)

In Delaware, there were 1,215 crashes involving a drunk driver in 2022 and 45 fatalities. (Delaware State Police)

Responsible Behavior

To strengthen efforts to protect the public against drunk drivers and reduce alcohol-related traffic deaths, AAA Mid-Atlantic is offering important safety advice to New Year’s Eve partygoers: