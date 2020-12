Ocean City’s New Year’s Eve fireworks are on.

The scheduled display was canceled due to COVID-19 complications last week, and while the official New Year’s Eve celebration is canceled fireworks are once again scheduled to go off at midnight at Northside Park.

The town’s tourism website, www.ococean.com, reports Northside park will close at 9:30 p.m., and gatherings of any size will not be permitted.

Winterfest of Lights will be open for its usual hours, 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.