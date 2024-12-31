New Year’s Eve Street Closures in Salisbury

As the City of Salisbury gears up for the much-anticipated New Year’s Eve celebration, several downtown streets will experience temporary closures today. The closures are essential to ensure the safety and success of the festivities taking place in the heart of the City.

Starting at noon, the following street closures will be in effect:

N. Division from 50 to Camden will close at noon.

E. Main from St. Peter’s to Court will close at noon.