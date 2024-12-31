New Year’s Eve Street Closures in Salisbury
December 31, 2024/
As the City of Salisbury gears up for the much-anticipated New Year’s Eve celebration, several downtown streets will experience temporary closures today. The closures are essential to ensure the safety and success of the festivities taking place in the heart of the City.
Starting at noon, the following street closures will be in effect:
-
N. Division from 50 to Camden will close at noon.
-
E. Main from St. Peter’s to Court will close at noon.
These closures are expected to last until the New Year’s Eve celebrations conclude. City officials advise residents, businesses, and visitors to plan and take alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience caused by the temporary street closures.
The City encourages residents and visitors to come together to celebrate the year’s end responsibly and wishes everyone a joyous and safe New Year’s Eve.