Newark Man Charged with Vehicle Theft

A Newark man has been arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and other charges after an incident Thursday morning. Just before noon Thursday Delaware State Police were called to the Department of Transportation in Georgetown for a reported theft of a Penske Rental Truck which was taken from the DelDOT parking lot. The stolen vehicle was located by Dover Police parked on South Governor’s Avenue with 37 year old Alfred Woodward inside.

Woodward was arrested and charged with vehicle theft, theft over $1500 and criminal trespass. He was arraigned by Justice of Peace Court # 2 and released on his own recognizance.