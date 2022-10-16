Newark, MD Man Charged with Murder
October 16, 2022/
A Newark, Maryland man has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a man in Worcester County Saturday afternoon. Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Basket Switch Road in Newark where they found the body of 34 year old Kamron Lewis. A Deputy and State Trooper arrested 18 year old Boris Wade Connor during a traffic stop – its believed the two Newark men were acquainted and argued when Connor pulled a handgun and shot Lewis. Maryland State Police were asked by the Sheriff’s Department to investigate.
Connor is charged with:
- 1st degree murder
- 2nd degree murder
- 1st degree assault
- 2nd degree assault
- firearms charges
Connor is being held at the Worcester County Detention Center awaiting a bond review with a Worcester County District court judge. The investigation is continuing.