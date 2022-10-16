Newark, MD Man Charged with Murder

October 16, 2022/Mari Lou

A Newark, Maryland man has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a man in Worcester County Saturday afternoon. Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Basket Switch Road in Newark where they found the body of 34 year old Kamron Lewis. A Deputy and State Trooper arrested 18 year old Boris Wade Connor during a traffic stop – its believed the two Newark men were acquainted and argued when Connor pulled a handgun and shot Lewis. Maryland State Police were asked by the Sheriff’s Department to investigate.

Connor is charged with:

  • 1st degree murder
  • 2nd degree murder
  • 1st degree assault
  • 2nd degree assault
  • firearms charges

Connor is being held at the Worcester County Detention Center awaiting a bond review with a Worcester County District court judge.  The investigation is continuing.

Posted in , , , ,