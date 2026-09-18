Newly Elected Rehoboth Beach Mayor Susan Stewart Sworn In

The City of Rehoboth Beach has a new mayor in Susan Stewart who was sworn into office during Friday’s Commissioner’s meeting. In comments to the Commission and those gathered at City Hall and online, Mayor Stewart laid down the law on how the city runs, who is in charge of what and reminded everyone that these are not what she wants, but what is laid out in the City Charter. Incumbent commissioners Patrick Gossett and Mark Saunders were also sworn in along with Barry Caldwell who was appointed to fill the vacated seat of Commissioner Susan Stewart for a two-year term ending September 15, 2028.

City Manager Taylour Tedder says that work begins next week on a Sussex Street water main repair as well as investigative work for a water replacement project on Kent Street. Project updates will be available by text to those who have signed up for them – as well as on the website, which is also going to see an update with a new design and better navigation.

The Commissioners heard and update from Corey Shinko on the Downtown Master Plan. The City held a “Charette Week” in July to get people interested in developing this reimagined downtown – an effort to reorganize the City’s zoning code, and integrate ideas and goals from the Comprehensive Development Plan and other studies. Commissioner Suzanne Goode feels there’s too much repeat from other studies and that their ‘downtown’ isn’t big enough for what has been proposed. The Commission voted 5 to 2 to approve the development of the Master Plan. Commissioners Goode and Craig Thier voted against.

The Commissioners were also updated on the renovations that have been ongoing at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library. Library Director, Lauren McCauley says the first phase should be completed by mid-October. Library services will be temporarily paused while the renovations move to the other section of the library. The library should reopen in early November and the full renovation project completed next spring.

In New Business, Assistant City Manager Evan Miller was looking for approval of a resolution to support the City’s grant application to DNREC’s Outdoor Recreation, Parks and Trails (ORPT) Program to replace the Cranberry Park playground at Lake Gerar. The current playground is old and shows visible tree roots. The playground equipment has been removed while the dredging project is being done on the western prong of Lake Gerar. The playground closest to the lake and is being used as a staging area and for dewatering of the dredge spoils before they are removed.

The new playground equipment includes an enhanced new swing set which includes 3 standard belt swings, a toddler swing, a therapeutic accessible swing and a generation swing which allows a parent to swing with their child. There will also be an engineered wood fiber surface ground cover. The total project cost is $30,000, consisting of a $15,000 City match and a $15,000 ORPT grant request. The City’s $15,000 capital expense would be budgeted in the FY2027 Annual Budget since work would not be completed this fiscal year. This was approved by the Commissioners with a unanimous vote.