Nicola Pizza Downtown Rehoboth Properties Sold

Nicola Pizza has reportedly sold its two downtown Rehoboth Beach properties for a combined $4-million.

The Cape Gazette reports that Trahos Capital Investments LLC is the buyer of Nicola’s Rehoboth Avenue and North First Street properties. The pizza restaurant plans to relocate to Coastal Highway.

The Trahos family already owns several other commercial properties in Rehoboth Beach, and two new restaurants will occupy the sites once the Caggiano Family opens the Route 1 restaurant.

This is expected to be the final summer that Nicola will be open in downtown Rehoboth.