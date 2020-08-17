Nicola Pizza to Leave Downtown Rehoboth Beach!

Nicola Pizza posted the surprising news on its Facebook page around noon on Sunday that it will be leaving downtown Rehoboth Beach in the fall of 2021 for a new location on the outskirts of Lewes.

“Before you hear it from somewhere else we wanted to be the first to share our exciting news,” the Facebook post reads, “Nicola Pizza will be relocating!”

Nicola Pizza at 8 North First Street in downtown Rehoboth Beach. Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

After nearly half a century in downtown Rehoboth Beach, the news comes as a shock to Rehoboth Beach regulars. This is almost as bad as losing Funland! “This is a sad development for sure,” says Comm. Susan Gay, “because it is an institution in Rehoboth.”

No word yet as to what happens to the current restaurants when Nicola’s reopens at the Ocean One Plaza in the fall of 2021.

“Stay tuned as the details unfold but just know we are very excited for what the future holds and we hope you will share in our excitement,” the announcement reads.