Nighttime Bay Bridge Span Closures to Now Feature Phase 1 of Eastbound Deck Replacement

The Maryland Transportation Authority is replacing the deck on the Eastbound William Preston Lane, Jr. Memorial (Bay) Bridge. This portion of Phase 1 deck replacement is expected to begin March 2024 with anticipated completion by spring 2025. During construction, the project will utilize existing off-peak lane closures during the day to get work areas ready to ensure successful night work. Weather permitting, when the eastbound span closes at night, two-way traffic (one lane in each direction) will be on the westbound span.

Additional information from MDOT:

Crews will remove at least one section of the deck and replace it with a new pre-cast section during the same overnight shift. Temporary joint-connection grates will be utilized for this crucial work, allowing for travel lanes to reopen each morning and for a smoother driving transition across work areas.

All work will be performed weather permitting. While the work is significant, the MDTA has designed the project to limit traffic impacts while maximizing safety for our contractors and customers during this crucial work.