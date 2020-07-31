Nighttime Resurfacing Part of Rt 13 Business in Salisbury Begins Sunday

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will resurface a portion of US 13 Business (North Salisbury Boulevard) beginning Sunday, August 2. The resurfacing will cover 1.5 miles of US 13 Business from the railroad bridge near Liberty Street/Edgemore Avenue to the Salisbury Bypass in Wicomico County.

Crews from Allan Myers, Inc. of Fallston will mill/grind, pave and restripe both directions of this busy, four-lane commercial corridor which typically sees more than 30,000 vehicles each day. To minimize the impact to business and traffic, work will take place overnight, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should expect lane closures during those hours. Weather permitting, all work will be completed by early September.

This proactive, system-preservation project will improve safety by increasing traction and enhancing pavement marking visibility. Resurfacing also reduces long-term maintenance costs by addressing normal wear-and-tear issues such as cracking and potholes before they become severe.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and, look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. Drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones. For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.