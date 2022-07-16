NJ Pilot Dies in Crash Near Cape May Court House

A small plane crash southwest of Cape May Courthouse is under investigation by Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. Middle Township Police were notified of the crash at the Paramount Airfield just after 9:30 Saturday morning. Police say the pilot, 22 year old Thomas Gibson of Ocean City, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Middle Township Patrol Division secured the scene with the assistance of the Green Creek and Rio Grande Fire Departments. The Middle Township Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded with the Cape May County Prosecutors Office.