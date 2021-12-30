NLRB Certifies Vote At Mountaire-Selbyville To Oust Union

The National Labor Relations Board has certified the results of an election in which employees of Mountaire Farms in Selbyville voted overwhelmingly to separate from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 27.

An election last year was legally challenged and the results were thrown out without a ballot count. In the recent election, the vote to oust the union was 356 in favor, 80 against.

Selbyville is the only Mountaire facility where unions are present.

“More than anything else, I am glad that our employees were finally allowed to be heard. I thank them for their confidence in Mountaire and we look forward to introducing these team members to their new benefits package” Mountaire President Phillip Plylar said.

According to a statement from Mountaire:

These employees will now be eligible for supplemental life insurance for themselves, and dependent life for their spouses and children. In addition, eligible employees will have the option to participate in the company’s 401(k) plan, including company matching and profit sharing.

These employees will also now be eligible for 40 hours of vacation after just 90 days of employment, an additional 40 hours after 180 days, and 80 hours after 1 year.

In addition, employees are now able to deal directly with the Human Resources office if they have any concerns or issues, instead of going through a third party, which often slowed the resolution process.