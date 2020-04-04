No Abbreviated Tax Returns for Most Social Security Beneficiaries Who Don’t Typically File Tax Returns

Good news for some – the Department of the Treasury announced last week that Social Security beneficiaries who are not typically required to file tax returns will NOT need to file an abbreviated tax return to receive an economic impact payment – or stimulus check. The IRS will use the information on the Form SSA-1099 to generate $1200 in economic impact payments to Social Security beneficiaries who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019.
