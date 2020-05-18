No Arrests or Citations During Re-Open Delaware Rally in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach Police were well prepared for Saturday’s Reopen Delaware event on the Bandstand in Rehoboth. Police estimate about up to about 200 people attended the rally and were civil, respectful and orderly – helping to keep the event safe. No arrests were made and no citations were issued as the town had opened the beach and boardwalk for exercise on Friday. Police officials say there were some who tried to antagonize officers into a response, however they remained professional and made public safety and order their top priority.