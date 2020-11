The Grinch of coronavirus has stolen Christmas in Dagsboro. This year’s Tree Lighting and the Christmas Parade have been postponed. And Santa won’t make it to Katie Helm Park because he wants all the good little boys and girls in Dagsboro to be safe. The town council met last week and made these decisions out of an abundance of caution for public health and safety during the current coronavirus pandemic. The town will still have a lighted tree and decorations in the Park for everyone to enjoy.