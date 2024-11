No DART Service Statewide on Thanksgiving – Regular Service for Black Friday

DART statewide services, both fixed route and paratransit, will not operate on Thanksgiving Day.

SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line will operate on a Weekend/Holiday schedule. Train passengers are encouraged to purchase their train fares in advance.

Day After Thanksgiving, Friday, November 29, 2024聽– DART will operate regular service on both fixed route and paratransit. Please visit聽SEPTA.org, for any schedule updates for the Wilmington/Newark Line.