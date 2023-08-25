No Election This Season in Dewey; Candidate Forum Will Still Be Held on Saturday

The Thursday deadline to file to run for commissioner in Dewey Beach has passed with only the three incumbents filing to run for their respective seats.

The incumbent commissioners are Paul Bauer, Elisabeth Gibbings and David Jasinski. They will each serve two-year terms.

The Candidates Forum, hosted by the Dewey Beach Civic League, will still be held this Saturday, August 26, at 4 p.m. at the Dewey Beach Lifesaving Station. The public is invited to “meet and greet” the three commissioners. For info on how to watch the forum live on YouTube or participate via Zoom please see this link.