No Election this Summer in Rehoboth!

By the 4:30 p.m. deadline today, only incumbent Comm. Edward Chrzanowski and Francis “Bunky” Markert had filed to run for the two soon-to-be-open commissioner seats. Comm. Susan Gay, who was elected at the same time as Comm. Chrzanowski, has decided not to seek another term.

Comm. Susan Gay and Comm. Edward Chrzanowski. Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

Markert is well known and has been active in city politics for years.

Francis “Bunky” Markert

Comm. Gay said it was a difficult decision for her to make, citing family health issues.

Comm. Susan Gay. Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

Comm. Susan Gay provided this statement:

I am writing to let you know that I have decided not to seek re-election as a City Commissioner at this time. This decision was very difficult for me to make, as I do enjoy the work, and most importantly, I enjoy representing the residents and property owners of Rehoboth Beach.

Several recent family (not personal) health issues have led me to conclude that I cannot continue to work at the same pace within City government and also devote the time necessary to support my family. I am not leaving Rehoboth Beach. I plan to stay actively involved in City issues, and I would like to continue to serve the City in some capacity, perhaps on a City committee.

I am honored to have served these past 5 years, first on the Planning Commission before being elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2019. I believe strongly in a vision to retain the special sense of place that makes Rehoboth Beach so unique and successful as a resort and a residential community. I will continue to support City leaders in any way I can to achieve this vision for the future.

Meanwhile, thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve you as a City Commissioner.