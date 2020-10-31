TidalHealth Nanticoke has returned to a no visitation policy. The change is only for TidalHealth Nanticoke after an increase in positive coronavirus cases in Sussex County – and an upward trend in new cases in western Sussex County, where there is a larger at-risk population compared to other parts of the state. Officials will routinely re-evaluate to determine when visitation will be allowed. Click here for more information
Home NEWS A WGMD Top Story (STICKY) No Visitation Policy In Effect at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford