NOAA Educational Partnership Program Education and Science Forum at UMES
Dr. Cisco Werner, director of Scientific Programs and chief science advisor for NOAA
Fisheries, who spoke virtually, emphasized the needs and opportunities that lie ahead
at NOAA Fisheries. Dr. Owen Temby of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
discussed the role and potential of social sciences in student research. Maryland
Department of Natural Resources Chesapeake and Coastal Services Director Dr.
Natalie Snider and University System of Maryland Senior Vice Chancellor of Academic
& Student Affairs Dr. Alison Wrynn noted the employment opportunities in state
government for burgeoning scientists.
“This Forum reaffirmed the commitment of our scientific community to innovation and
education in marine and atmospheric sciences,” said Dr. Paulinus Chigbu, director of
the LMRCSC. “We remain steadfast in our mission to support students and researchers
who will drive the future of environmental science and stewardship, and by so doing
help to improve America’s global competitiveness in STEM.”
A key theme of the Forum was the empowerment of the next generation of scientists.
More than 100 students had the opportunity to present their research, engage with
visiting academics, and participate in networking events that fostered mentorship and
career development.
Attendees left the Forum with renewed enthusiasm, strengthened connections, and a
shared vision for the future of environmental research and policy. As the scientific
community navigates evolving challenges, gatherings like this remain crucial in ensuring
marine and atmospheric sciences continue to thrive.
For more information on the NOAA Educational Partnership Program Education and
Science Forum, visit https://wwwcp.umes.edu/lmrcsc/events/education-forum.