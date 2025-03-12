NOAA Educational Partnership Program Education and Science Forum at UMES

The 11th Biennial Educational Partnership Program (NOAA EPP) Education and Science Forum took place at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) earlier this month, bringing together top researchers, educators, and students to explore the future of marine and atmospheric sciences. Hosted by the NOAA Living Marine Resources Cooperative Science Center (LMRCSC), the event featured cutting-edge research, student-led presentations, and keynote sessions, highlighting the power of collaboration in tackling today’s environmental challenges. A key theme of the Forum was the empowerment of the next generation of scientists. More than 100 students had the opportunity to present their research, engage with visiting academics, and participate in networking events that fostered mentorship and career development.

Additional Information;

Dr. Cisco Werner, director of Scientific Programs and chief science advisor for NOAA

Fisheries, who spoke virtually, emphasized the needs and opportunities that lie ahead

at NOAA Fisheries. Dr. Owen Temby of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

discussed the role and potential of social sciences in student research. Maryland

Department of Natural Resources Chesapeake and Coastal Services Director Dr.

Natalie Snider and University System of Maryland Senior Vice Chancellor of Academic

& Student Affairs Dr. Alison Wrynn noted the employment opportunities in state

government for burgeoning scientists.

“This Forum reaffirmed the commitment of our scientific community to innovation and

education in marine and atmospheric sciences,” said Dr. Paulinus Chigbu, director of

the LMRCSC. “We remain steadfast in our mission to support students and researchers

who will drive the future of environmental science and stewardship, and by so doing

help to improve America’s global competitiveness in STEM.”

Attendees left the Forum with renewed enthusiasm, strengthened connections, and a

shared vision for the future of environmental research and policy. As the scientific

community navigates evolving challenges, gatherings like this remain crucial in ensuring

marine and atmospheric sciences continue to thrive.

For more information on the NOAA Educational Partnership Program Education and

Science Forum, visit https://wwwcp.umes.edu/lmrcsc/events/education-forum.