Nominations Open for the 2023 Compassionate Champions Award in Delaware

Nominations are now being taken for the 2023 Compassionate Champion Awards in Delaware.

View the full press release from the Governor’s office:

Governor John Carney on Monday announced that the nomination process is now open for the 2023 Compassionate Champion Awards. The Compassionate Champion Awards recognize individuals, organizations, and educational institutions across the State of Delaware that provide trauma-informed services in a manner consistent with the Delaware Developmental Framework for Trauma-Informed Care.

Nominations can be submitted on the Governor’s website through 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023. Award winners and details for the recognition ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Click here to view the nomination form in English.

Click here to view the nomination form in Spanish.

The Compassionate Champion Awards highlight individuals or teams in government, non-profit and private organizations, first responder professions, educational institutions, healthcare professionals, and other agencies that have taken steps toward providing services in a manner consistent with trauma-informed care.

The award categories include:

Government – Agency, division, team, workgroup, or individuals of State of Delaware, county, or municipal governmental agencies/organizations.

– Agency, division, team, workgroup, or individuals of State of Delaware, county, or municipal governmental agencies/organizations. Community Organizations – Non-profit or for-profit organizations providing support services to individuals, families, and communities. For example, this category includes faith-based organizations, organizations serving individuals with disabilities, homeless services, veteran services, elderly, and crisis intervention.

– Non-profit or for-profit organizations providing support services to individuals, families, and communities. For example, this category includes faith-based organizations, organizations serving individuals with disabilities, homeless services, veteran services, elderly, and crisis intervention. First Responders – Organizations such as fire, law enforcement, Victim Services and EMT.

– Organizations such as fire, law enforcement, Victim Services and EMT. Education (P-20) – Universities, colleges, school districts, schools, early childhood centers, daycare centers, and other educational institutions.

– Universities, colleges, school districts, schools, early childhood centers, daycare centers, and other educational institutions. Health Care – Includes agencies, providers, hospitals, or individuals providing trauma-informed care to service recipients.

– Includes agencies, providers, hospitals, or individuals providing trauma-informed care to service recipients. Other – Organizations that may not fit within the categories above.

Any individual, community partner, first responder, educational institution, state agency or other organization providing services to Delaware’s citizens within the State of Delaware is eligible for nomination. Applicants may nominate themselves or another individual or organization.

In 2018, the Family Services Cabinet Council implemented Executive Order #24, which launched efforts to make Delaware a trauma-informed state. As part of this initiative, Delaware is committed to ensuring all environments that serve children and adults in the state are working to embody practices of trauma-informed care.

Based on the Delaware Developmental Framework for Trauma-Informed Care, trauma-informed care includes:

Creating respectful, sensitive, and culturally competent environments;

Implementing evidence-based trauma-informed principles and practices that address the effects associated with trauma;

Developing a common language and framework for dialogue and discussion to enhance communication and progress along the continuum of trauma-informed care; and

Increasing the effectiveness and responsiveness of all services and assistance provided to Delawareans, especially children and adults who have experienced traumatic circumstances.

Questions about the 2023 Compassionate Champion Award can be directed to fscc@delaware.gov.

View the 2022 Compassionate Champion Award winners.

Watch the 2022 Compassionate Champion Award Ceremony.