Non-Essential Businesses in Rehoboth to Close at 4pm Monday

Rehoboth Beach Mayor Paul Kuhns issues a proclamation this morning declaring a civil emergency under the city Municipal Code and is ordering non-essential businesses go close by 4pm today and remain closed until May 15 or when the threat of coronavirus is eliminated. The mayor says visitors are still seen gathering in groups larger than 10 people and the beach and boardwalk are already closed, he feels the early closure will help to safeguard and protest the citizens of Rehoboth Beach. Residents can leave their homes for essential activities – groceries, the pharmacy, doctors appointments and other activities essential to their health and their family and pets.