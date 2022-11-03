North Carolina Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Salisbury

A traffic stop just before midnight Tuesday night led to the arrest of a North Carolina man. Maryland State Police stopped a Mercedes on South Salisbury Boulevard and detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car – as spotted marijuana in plain view. A search of the vehicle turned up 5 pounds of pot in a trash bag. A search of the driver, Marquay Jackson, turned up a loaded semi-automatic handgun and a large amount of cash. During the investigation police determined the handgun was stolen out of North Carolina. Jackson is charged with drug and weapons offenses.