Troopers Arrest North Carolina Man with Stolen Gun at Traffic Stop in Dover

Delaware State Police arrested a 33-year-old Greensboro, North Carolina man on multiple gun and drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Dover. According to police, a trooper on patrol pulled over a jeep with its headlights off and for failing to signal when turning onto Charles Polk Road. The trooper spoke to the driver, identified as Ralphon Owens. While talking to Owens, the trooper smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw plastic baggies containing a leafy green plant-like substance consistent with marijuana in plain view. During a search of the vehicle, police found about 7 grams of suspected marijuana and a loaded .22 caliber handgun that a computer check showed was stolen from Los Angeles County, California. Owens faces several charges Sussex Correctional Institution on a $7,003 secured bond.

