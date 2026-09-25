North Millsboro Bypass/Senator Richard S. Cordrey Bypass Celebrates First Birthday!

It’s been one year since the North Millsboro Bypass opened on September 25, 2025. DelDOT Secretary Shanté Hastings says that 8000 vehicles travel the bypass daily – but increases to 10,000 per day during the summer – and that includes over 1300 tractor-trailers that are no longer driving through downtown Millsboro.

The bypass, recently renamed the Senator Richard S. Cordrey Bypass, has helped to reduce traffic congestion, but has also improved safety and enhanced mobility and the quality of life for residents and businesses in downtown Millsboro.

The next part of the project is the widening of Route 113 between Dagsboro and Hardscrabble Roads through Millsboro. The design phase is well underway but no construction dates have been set.