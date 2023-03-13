Notice of Delaware Supreme Court Vacancy

Due to the retirement of Justice Vaughn, there is an opening on the Delaware Supreme Court. The office may be filled by appointment by the Governor with the concurrence of the Delaware State Senate. The appointee shall be admitted to the practice of law before the Supreme Court of Delaware and must be a citizen of the State of Delaware and learned in the law. Candidates have until 12 noon on Tuesday, March 14 to submit their completed questionnaires.

Additional Information from the DSBA:

The position of Justice of the Supreme Court provides a current annual salary of $212,315.

All candidates who submitted applications for the opening of Justice of the Supreme Court due to the appointment of Justice Montgomery-Reeves to the United States Courts of Appeals for the Third Circuit, noticed on December 27, 2022, shall, absent objection from the candidate, also be considered for this opening. All candidates submitting applications to either opening may be considered for either seat.

Persons who meet the legal qualifications of the office described above are invited to file with the Commission a completed copy of the “Questionnaire for Candidates for Judicial Office.” The Questionnaire is available online at http://courts.delaware.gov/career/ under the heading “Judicial Officer Postings.”

Any person who wishes to suggest candidates may write to the Commission.

Completed Questionnaires must be received no later than 12:00 pm (noon) on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the address listed below. Applicants must also email a copy of all application materials no later than 12:00 pm (noon) on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 to JNC@delaware.gov. Submissions that do not satisfy both requirements will not be accepted. The Commission will schedule interviews of candidates promptly thereafter.

Arthur G. Connolly, III, Esq., Chairman

Judicial Nominating Commission

Connolly Gallagher LLP

1201 North Market Street

Wilmington, DE 19801

(302) 757-7300