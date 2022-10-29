NOVEMBER IS HOMECARE & HOSPICE MONTH

National Home Care and Hospice Month in November recognizes the dedicated professionals who make a daily difference in the lives of the people they serve.

These caregivers come in many roles, from therapists and aids, administrators and nurses, CNAs and social workers. Their compassion and attention to detail improve the lives of every resident under their care. Their patience and time provide improved quality of life and peace of mind for family members. The month celebrates these qualities and so much more.

Fast Facts

Home care providers will travel about 8 billion miles to deliver the best health care in the world;

Ninety percent of Americans want to age in place, and home care is the preferred method of health care delivery among the disabled, elderly, and chronically ill; and

Home care provides high-quality, compassionate care to more than 5 million Americans annually.

With 10,000 Americans turning 65 every day, the need for health care will continue to rise, and costs will continue to skyrocket. This is where home care and hospice come in. As the preferred choice for most patients, it also offers the greatest cost savings. Home care costs less than $100 a day and helps many U.S. seniors remain independent at home, enrich their lives, and keep in touch with those they love.

About 12 million people in the United States require some form of home health care.

There are more than 33,000 home health care providers in the U.S.

The majority of home health care recipients are women; in fact, they make up nearly two thirds of all home health care recipients.

The most common conditions that require home health care are diabetes, heart failure, chronic skin ulcers, osteoarthritis, and hypertension (high blood pressure).

HOW TO OBSERVE

Take time to thank those who provide home care and hospice care. Their dedicated service should not go unnoticed.

Partial Information from National Days Calendar and National Assoc for Home Care & Hospice