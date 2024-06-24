NTSB Releases Investigative Update in to Key Bridge Collapse

Image courtesy MDOT CHART cam

The MV Dali left port in Baltimore this morning – nearly three months after the container ship lost power and crashed into the support pier for the Francis Scott Key Bridge – sending part of the bridge into the Patapsco River. The Dali is headed for Norfolk for repairs to the ship after the crash. Maryland Department of Transportation shut down all vehicular traffic on the Bay Bridge for about 20 to 30 minutes around 11am – as the Dali passed under the bridge. The Dali is being escorted by several tug boats and the US Coast Guard – and should arrive in Norfolk Tuesday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board today published an investigative update for the ongoing investigation of the March 26th crash of the MV Dali into the Key Bridge in Baltimore. Investigators are continuing to examine components of the Dali’s electrical power distribution system and control circuitry. This update does not include analysis or discuss probable cause. The information in the update is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues.