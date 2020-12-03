NWS Confirms Tornado Landed In Caroline Co. Monday

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Caroline County Monday.



According to the Weather Service, it was an EF-0 tornado that landed near Henderson, Maryland along Maryland Route 313 at 3:13 p.m. Peak winds were estimated at 85 miles per hour. The tornado traveled about 5.3-miles, and was about 75 yards wide.



No injuries were reported. A horse barn was destroyed, and its roof blew into a nearby house. Two barns at a chicken farm also were torn up.

A tornado was also confirmed Monday in Cecil County.