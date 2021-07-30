NWS To Investigate Inlet Funnel Cloud

The National Weather Service said Friday that it will investigate the funnel cloud / waterspout at Indian River Inlet that was widely photographed and captured on video Thursday.

Sussex County was under a tornado warning at the time. Inland circulating walls of wind were also reported. The storm also generated hail in some places.

Damage may be reported to the National Weather Service.

While the Sussex County tornado warning was short, several tornadoes apparently touched down north of Philadelphia, in the Lehigh Valley and in central New Jersey Thursday, causing extensive property damage and several injuries.