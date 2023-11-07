NY Man Arrested for Possession & Transport of Unstamped Cigarettes

Image courtesy MSP

A New York man was arrested by Maryland State Police in connection with the possession and transport of unstamped cigarettes. Just after 8:30 Monday morning troopers in Salisbury stopped a vehicle with Delaware tags near Route 13 and Zion Road. A large number of cigarette cartons were seen in plain sight in the vehicle. Troopers learned the cigarettes were purchased in Virginia and were being taken to New York. The cigarettes did have Virginia tax stamps on them. Police seized 200 cartons of cigarettes with a total value of over $21,000 – a tax loss to the State of Maryland of $7500.

Police arrested 54 year old Carl Baley for possession and transport of unstamped cigarettes. He’s being held at the Wicomico County Corrections Center.

The investigation is continuing.