NY Man Charged after Shooting Stepfather in Foot

A domestic incident in Seaford led to the arrest of a man from New York. Delaware State Police were called to Rocky Road on Friday night and learned 40 year old Shane Sewsaud was drunk and shot his 69 year old step-father in the foot with a pellet gun. A neighbor came to help and Sewsaud began to argue with him and threatened to kill him. Sewsaud is charged with 2nd degree assault and terroristic threatening and is at SCI in default of a $6000 secured bond. The victim was treated at a nearby hospital.