NY Man Charged in Road Rage Incident north of Dover

A road rage incident resulted in the arrest of a New York State man Friday afternoon in Dover. Delaware State Police were called to the Wawa in Smyrna for a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm. Police learned the 48 year old victim and her 2 grandchildren were on Route 1 northbound just north of the Dover Toll Plaza when the driver of a pickup truck allegedly showed a firearm and threw a bottle at the victim’s vehicle. The truck continued north – the victim arrived at the Wawa and spotted the truck at the gas pumps where troopers contacted the driver, identified as 44 year old Donald Renfer of Chittenango, New York, and took him into custody. A search of the truck turned up a loaded handgun and additional magazines. Police also learned 2 children were in the truck during the incident.

Renfer was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 2 counts

Littering

Failure when Moving Right, Left, or Turning to Signal Continuously

Renfer was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $24,750 secured bond.