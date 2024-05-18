Nylon Capital Redevelopment Project in Progress

The Nylon Capital Redevelopment Project is well underway following a special groundbreaking event earlier this spring. State Representative Danny Short tells the Talk of Delmarva about what work is being done right now…



In addition to the demolition that is taking place at the site, Representative Short says that out in front of the location, a 5-million-dollar DelDOT project is in progress on the road out in front of Stein Highway with work that includes milling, curb cuts, and the installation of new traffic signals.

The project will result in a multi-purpose facility that is expected to include healthcare services, banking, higher education, retail, and more. Tidal Health Nanticoke, will be about a 25 to 30-thousand square foot building.

Short tells the Talk of Delmarva that adjacent to Tidal Health Nanticoke will be the Delaware Technical Community College building…

He clarifies that shopping is not a part of the terminology as it’s not an area where you’ll see major box stores or grocery stores–at least not right away. The plan is more for job development and training as well as service aspects.

Rep. Short talks about the work that is underway…



He says significant changes will be seen at the site over the next 12 to 24 months with many of the businesses likely up and running during or by the end of that time frame.

Regarding the time frame of the process and expected completion…

He adds that there’ll be a lot of new contour, roads, trees, and vegetation to “dress it up” to make it look like the campus everyone envisioned it to be.