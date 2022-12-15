Nylon Capital Shopping Center to be Transformed into Community Education, Health, and Workforce Hub

The Nylon Capital Shopping Center in Seaford will be turned into a multi-purpose community facility, thanks to a state, city, and nonprofit partnership. The new facility will include the following:



• Public Wi-Fi availability

• On-site health care services

• A higher education hub focusing on workforce development trainings and courses

• Job skills center

• Early learning center

• A co-working space for start-up companies

The City of Seaford helped fund the project with $3.1 million, while the State of Delaware provided $2 million. 9th Street Development Company contributed with $500,000. Governor John Carney on Tuesday joined local officials, business leaders, and community members to announce the project, the goal of which is to redevelop the shopping center in a city that was hit hard by COVID-19. While giving his remarks, he said, “We need to promote prosperity for all areas of our state, and we have the opportunity to revitalize this center in Seaford that was once a source for good jobs and an economic engine for Sussex County.”