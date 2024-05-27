O.C. Police Arrest Man with Gun after Assault Outside Popular Nightclub

Ocean City police say a man was captured on video beating another man unconscious on 49th Street around 2:30 a.m. this past Sunday.

“Officers learned that the suspect exited the vehicle near the entrance area of a local restaurant/bar and pointed a handgun at the victim’s head,” says Ashley Miller, police spokeswoman. “The suspect then began striking the victim in the head until he fell unconscious,” she said.

Officers observed a vehicle matching the description headed south on Coastal Highway and conducted a high-risk traffic stop at 41st Street, Miller said. The front-seat passenger was identified as the main suspect. He and the female driver were detained without incident and were later arrested. Police found a loaded handgun in the auto, she added.