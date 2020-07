The Air Force Thunderbirds have been added to the Ocean City Air Show line-up for its rescheduled air show over the beach and boardwalk.

The air show also will feature the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II and A-10 Thunderbolt II demo teams.

The Ocean City Air Show, normally held in June, will take place August 15th-16th. It can be seen for miles around, but special events and packages are also available.