OC Awards $5000 for 1st White Marlin Caught in 2024 Season

Image courtesy Ocean City government

Ocean City officials have awarded $5000 to an angler who caught the first white marlin of the 2024 season. Angler Jake Emche and vessel Captain Andrew Dotterwich caught the white on Sunday, June 2 at about 1:30pm while fishing on the “Fish On” about 25 miles east of the Baltimore Canyon. The marlin was released shortly after it was caught. Emche was awarded with the check during this week’s Ocean City Mayor and Council meeting. Ocean City is the Whit Marlin Capital of the World – and the catching of the first marlin of the season is the symbolic start to the fishing season.

At Monday’s Mayor and City Council meeting, officials awarded Emche with a $5,000 check in celebration of the catch. “Ocean City is proud to be the White Marlin Capital of the World,” commented Mayor Rick Meehan. “The first white marlin catch of the season is a symbolic start to the fishing season and hopefully was a sign of many more for our offshore fishermen this summer.”

The 51st Annual White Marlin Open will take place the first week in August.