OC BikeFest, Delmarva Bike Week Postponed Until 2021

A motorcycle event that typically draws bikers from a multitude of state to Ocean City each September will not be happening this year.

Organizers and town officials, in consultation with the Worcester County Health Department, said Wednesday that all activities associated with BikeFest and Bike Week are postponed until 2020. Performances and additional information will be released August 5th on www.ocbikefest.com

“It is our intent each year to produce the safest event possible while respecting the community that continues to warmly welcome our events each September,” a news release from organizers stated Wednesday. “For all of us with OC BikeFest and Delmarva Bike Week, the decision to postpone all events for 2020 has been incredibly difficult. We have worked for decades to grow our events and build a relationship of trust with the Town of Ocean City, Worcester County, Wicomico County, Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, sponsors, vendors, advertising partners, staff, the entertainers and, of course, our attendees.”